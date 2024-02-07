Rylan Clark opens up on leaving Strictly’s spin-off show

Rylan Clark has opened up his decision to leave Strictly’s spin-off series It Takes Two.

Rylan hosted the BBC Two show alongside Zoe Ball initially and later Janette Manrara. His announcement to step down after four years came as a shock to his fans.

Speaking this month about just why. he stepped away, Rylan confessed: “When you tell your team that you’re walking away from the biggest show on telly, they s**t themselves as you’d imagine.”

He continued: “In my heart, when you have such a life-changing reset, if you like, I knew that I needed different things now.”

Speaking to The Sun’s TV Mag, he added: “I don’t regret it because I love it, it’s so nice to walk away from a success of a show on great terms with people and know that that door is open for you to pop in and see everyone, do you know what I mean?”

The television star, who has been a familiar face to audiences for over a decade since rising to fame on The X Factor, emphasised his enduring affection for Strictly while acknowledging his desire for new experiences.

“It’s actually really, really nice, but yeah, I just knew that I had to go and try new things,” Rylan stated, reflecting on his journey and the new paths he’s exploring.

Since his departure, Rylan has been busy with several new projects. He’s set to launch a brand new series on Prime Video titled Hot Mess Summer, where chaos ensues as a group of party-loving Brits work in a busy bar abroad.

He is also gearing up to host Dating Naked UK, a daring dating show that strips down the barriers to finding love, quite literally.