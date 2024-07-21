Romesh Ranganathan to host new celebrity game show Parents’ Evening

BAFTA Award winner Romesh Ranganathan is set to host a new primetime celebrity game show on ITV1 and ITVX.

Titled Romesh Ranganathan’s Parents’ Evening, the show pairs celebrities with their children or parents in a unique format where it doesn’t matter what you know, but what your parents think you know.

The 3-episode series is produced by the Emmy and triple-BAFTA award-winning Ranga Bee Productions team.

Each week, three celebrities compete to win money for their chosen charities.

Romesh’s mum, Shanthi, will also feature prominently, overseeing the scores and keeping Romesh in line.

Star-studded lineup

The celebrity pairs participating in the show are:

Alison Hammond and her son Aidan

Tony Bellew and his son Corey

Joel Dommett and his mum Penny

Mel B and her daughter Phoenix

Jonathan Ross and his daughter Honey

Carol Vorderman and her son Cameron

Iain Stirling and his mum Alison

Richard Madeley and his daughter Chloe

Vicky Pattison and her mum Caroll

In each round, parents will determine what they think their adult children know through a series of list, picture, and buzzer questions.

While the grown-up children need to answer correctly, it’s the parents who choose the questions, putting them in the hot seat and making some risky guesses.

If they meet their parents’ expectations, they win the money.

If not, the cash is split between the other teams.

The pair with the most money will advance to the final round for a chance to double their winnings for charity.

In a show where parents call the shots, will the celebrities meet their expectations?

Viewers can expect a night filled with embarrassment, tough grading, and some stern words in the car park afterward, just like a real parents’ evening.

Romesh commented: “I am really grateful ITV has given me the chance to host this brand new series. I am less grateful they also gave the chance to my mother.”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, added, “In this brand new celebrity game show packed full of laughter and embarrassing revelations, we will see how much these famous parents and kids really know each other. With Romesh as host and his mum, Shanthi, keeping him in check too, viewers will be treated to plenty of comedy as well as chances to play along and join in at home.”