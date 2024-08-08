Picture this: Sherlock Holmes. Hercule Poirot. Jessica Fletcher. And now, Romesh Ranganathan?

That’s right. The beloved comedian and presenter is taking a surprising turn as a TV detective in his latest series, The Misinvestigations of Romesh Ranganathan.

Fresh off his BAFTA-winning series Misadventures, Romesh is swapping exotic locations for unsolved mysteries, diving into the enigmatic deaths of some of the world’s most iconic cultural figures.

Romesh and Dr Julia Shaw

Launching this summer on BBC Two and iPlayer, the three-part series will see Romesh explore the intriguing lives and mysterious deaths of:

– West Coast hip hop legend Tupac Shakur

– Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen

– Guitar virtuoso Jimi Hendrix

These stars, who left an indelible mark on popular culture, all died young under suspicious circumstances.

With zero experience in criminal investigations, Romesh steps up to the challenge, aiming to uncover the truth behind these enduring mysteries. He teams up with Dr Julia Shaw, a criminal psychologist, writer, and podcaster, to speak with experts, eyewitnesses, friends, and journalists, piecing together the final days of these legendary figures.

The Misinvestigations of Romesh Ranganathan blends investigative journalism with biography, offering a fresh and empathetic look at these tragic stories while playfully poking fun at the true crime genre.

Romesh quipped: “We wanted a spin-off for Misadventures, and after tossing around ideas like Misinterpretations, Miscalculations, and Misunderstandings, we landed on Misinvestigations.

“It’s been fascinating to delve into these high-profile deaths, and I’m excited for people to see the show. Unless, of course, they don’t like it, then I’ll claim I never believed in the project in the first place.”

Catch The Misinvestigations of Romesh Ranganathan on BBC Two and iPlayer later this month