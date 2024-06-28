Rob Brydon says Gavin and Stacey special will ‘wrap things up’

Advertisements

Rob Brydon has teased what to expect from this year’s Gavin and Stacey Christmas special.

It was confirmed earlier this year that the BBC sitcom would return this festive period for one last episode.

This week, Rob Brydon joined Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Davina McCall, filling in for Amanda Holden.

Rob spilled some beans about the much-anticipated Gavin & Stacey special.

He confirmed that the final episode will “wrap it all up” after the previous episode left fans hanging on a massive cliffhanger when James Cordon’s character Smithy prosed to Nessa, played by Ruth Jones.

During the interview, Rob shared: “Do you know what, I know some of the stuff that happens, but I don’t think any of the cast have seen the script yet.”

He added: “They told me one or two little bits and bobs had happened, and I believe it does wrap it all up.”

Does this mean we’ll finally find out what happened on that fishing trip?

Christmas can’t come soon enough!