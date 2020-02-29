Watch Becky Hill perform on The Greatest Dancer live shows

Becky Hill performed on The Greatest Dancer live show this weekend (Saturday, February 29).

She showcased her brand new single 'Better Off Without You' in Saturday's latest live show.

Becky Hill teamed up with dance company The Next Generation for a special performance.

You can watch Becky and TNG performing on The Greatest Dancer below...

The Greatest Dancer continued tonight with the semi-final as the remaining six acts battled it out for a spot in next week’s grand final.

The four superstar Dance Captains opened the show with another spectacular group number - which you can watch below.

Every week, each dance act is set a challenge which they must tackle with their Dance Captain to create an unforgettable performance.

The power is in the hands of the viewers at home, as they vote to decide who they want to see in the final.

For the four Dance Captains Todrick Hall, Cheryl, Matthew Morrison and Oti Mabuse, the pressure is on as they mentor their remaining acts through the live challenge shows and get them one step closer to being crowned The Greatest Dancer.

The Greatest Dancer airs Saturday nights on BBC One.

Episodes are available to watch online in full via BBC iPlayer.