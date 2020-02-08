Anne-Marie to perform on The Greatest Dancer live shows

Anne-Marie will perform on The Greatest Dancer live show tonight.

The hit singer will perform her brand new single Birthday in Saturday's latest live show.

Anne Marie tweeted a backstage snap on Friday night, captioning the picture: "Rehearsing for @GreatDancerTV tomorrow!!!!

"TUNE IN TO WATCH THE FIRST TV PERFORMANCE OF #BIRTHDAY @Blueboyent are the best!! 💕 💕 💕 can’t wait x"

You can watch The Greatest Dancer live on BBC One tonight, February 8, from 7:10PM.

The competition continues as the remaining ten acts take to the stage for another of the live challenge shows.

Each dance act is competing to win £50,000, a chance to dance on Strictly Come Dancing and be crowned The Greatest Dancer.

Every week, each dance act is set a challenge which they must tackle with their Dance Captain to create an unforgettable performance. For the first time the power is in the hands of the viewers at home, as they vote to decide who stays in the competition.

For the four Dance Captains Todrick Hall, Cheryl, Matthew Morrison and Oti Mabuse, the pressure is on as they mentor their acts through the rest of the live challenge shows.

Last week saw two acts eliminated as all female Jazz group The Queens on Cheryl's team and Todrick's commercial solo dancer Ryan Gibson were sent home.

Those left competing for the top prize are Duo Lily & Joseph and all male contemporary dance group Brothers of Dance on Cheryl's squad.

On Oti's currently full squad are hip hop dance crew Dark Angels, contemporary group Vale and Latin & ballroom pair Michael & Jowita

Matthew also still has a full squad with contemporary fusion dancer Hannah Martin, contemporary soloist Harrison Ellison and street dance duo Ross and Travis.

Finally, Todrick's squad features contemporary performer Ainsley Ricketts and mixed contemporary dance group Dancepoint.

The Greatest Dancer airs Saturday nights on BBC One.

Episodes are available to watch online in full via BBC iPlayer.