Hannah's stunning The Greatest Dancer audition sees her into the live shows

The Greatest Dancer 2020 has its third act in the live shows after tonight's auditions.

Series 2 of The Greatest Dancer was back on TV tonight (Saturday, January 18) on BBC One.

The competition invites dancers of any age and dance style to compete to win £50,000 and a chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo host the 2020 series with Dance Captains Cheryl, Matthew Morrison, Oti Mabuse and newcomer Todrick Hall watching on as dancers give the performance of their lives.

In The Greatest Dancer auditions, acts perform first in a bid to impress the audience, hoping to get that all important 75 percent of the audience vote and open the mirror wall.

New for series 2, one Dance Captain will be given the power to choose their Greatest Dancer Of The Day at the end of each episode, offering them a guaranteed place on their team and a fast track straight through to the live shows.

In the third episode on Saturday it was Matthew who got to pick, choosing Hannah, who had performed a fusion of rhythmic gymnastics, ballet and contemporary dance.

Making his decision, Matthew said: "I'm shaking a little bit, I'm nervous because you all gave your hearts on that stage tonight. What I'm looking for is someone who is dedicated to their craft, who is creative and thinks outside the box and has that special 'it', that star quality.

"For me, my Greatest Dancer for today is Hannah."

Hannah reacted: "It feels like a dream, it feels like some kind of fairytale."

You can watch Hannah's audition in the video below...

Last week saw Todrick get to pick, choosing contemporary performer Ainsley Ricketts.

And in the first episode, Cheryl opted for contemporary duo Lily & Joseph for her team in the live shows.

10-year-old Lily & 8-year-old Joseph are best friends who performed a contemporary routine to Rise Up by Andra Day to win over the audience.

The Greatest Dancer continues Saturday nights on BBC One.