Here's a look at The Greatest Dancer 2020 contestants through to the live challenge shows.

Over the past four weeks, The Greatest Dancer saw dancers aged 7 and up, perform any dance style in The Greatest Dancer studio in their bid to impress the audience. If 75 per cent of the audience voted, the mirror opened, sending them through to the callbacks.

At the callbacks, the four superstar Dance Captains on series 2 - Cheryl, Matthew Morrison, Oti Mabuse and newcomer Todrick - had the tough job of whittling down the acts who the mirror opened for and deciding upon their Final 3 to mentor in the Live Challenge Shows.

The dance captains already had one act in their teams having each had the power to pick one act at the auditions to take straight through to the live shows.

The live shows will see each of the dancers take on a challenge with their Dance Captain to create an unforgettable performance.

For the first time the power is in the hands of the viewers at home as they vote to decide who stays in the competition each week and who will become The Greatest Dancer of 2020.

The Greatest Dancer live shows start Saturday 1st February on BBC One.

Meet The Greatest Dancer teams below...

Cheryl

Lily & Joseph

Instagram username: @lilyandjoseph_official

Duo Lily & Joseph were Cheryl's pick from the auditions.

10-year-old Lily & 8-year-old Joseph are best friends who performed a contemporary routine to Rise Up by Andra Day to win over the audience.

The Queens

Instagram username: @hellothequeens

The Queens are an all female Jazz group.

Brothers of Dance

Instagram username: @brothersofdancecompany

Brothers of Dance are an all male contemporary dance group.

Oti

Dark Angels

Instagram username: @adadarkangels

Dark Angels are a hip Hop dance crew from Bristol who were chosen by Oti as her live show pick at the auditions.

Vale

Instagram username: @valedance27

Vale are a contemporary group who stunned the judges at their audition as they performed blindfolded.

Michael & Jowita

Instagram username: @michael_jowita

Michael & Jowita are a ballroom and Latin duo.

Todrick

Ainsley Ricketts

Instagram username: @ainsleyricketts

Ainsley is a contemporary performer who was Todrick's live show pick at the auditions after a beautiful performance to Empara Mi song Shine On You.

Dancepoint

Instagram username: @dancepoint_team

Dancepoint are a mixed contemporary dance group

Ryan Gibson

Ryan is a commercial solo dancer.

Matthew

Hannah Martin

Instagram username: @hannahmartinrg

Hannah was chosen as Matthew's dancer of the day after she performed a fusion of rhythmic gymnastics, ballet and contemporary dance at her audition.

Harrison Ellison

Instagram username: @harrisonellison19

Harrison is a contemporary soloist who simultaneously wowed and freaked out the judges with his audition where he dressed as a clown.

Ross & Travis

Instagram username: @rossandtravis

Ross and Travis are a street dance duo

