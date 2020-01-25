Here's a look at The Greatest Dancer 2020 contestants through to the live challenge shows.
Over the past four weeks, The Greatest Dancer saw dancers aged 7 and up, perform any dance style in The Greatest Dancer studio in their bid to impress the audience. If 75 per cent of the audience voted, the mirror opened, sending them through to the callbacks.
At the callbacks, the four superstar Dance Captains on series 2 - Cheryl, Matthew Morrison, Oti Mabuse and newcomer Todrick - had the tough job of whittling down the acts who the mirror opened for and deciding upon their Final 3 to mentor in the Live Challenge Shows.
The dance captains already had one act in their teams having each had the power to pick one act at the auditions to take straight through to the live shows.
The live shows will see each of the dancers take on a challenge with their Dance Captain to create an unforgettable performance.
For the first time the power is in the hands of the viewers at home as they vote to decide who stays in the competition each week and who will become The Greatest Dancer of 2020.
The Greatest Dancer live shows start Saturday 1st February on BBC One.
Meet The Greatest Dancer teams below...
Cheryl
Lily & Joseph
Instagram username: @lilyandjoseph_official
Duo Lily & Joseph were Cheryl's pick from the auditions.
10-year-old Lily & 8-year-old Joseph are best friends who performed a contemporary routine to Rise Up by Andra Day to win over the audience.
The Queens
Instagram username: @hellothequeens
The Queens are an all female Jazz group.
Brothers of Dance
Instagram username: @brothersofdancecompany
Brothers of Dance are an all male contemporary dance group.
Oti
Dark Angels
Instagram username: @adadarkangels
Dark Angels are a hip Hop dance crew from Bristol who were chosen by Oti as her live show pick at the auditions.
Vale
Instagram username: @valedance27
Vale are a contemporary group who stunned the judges at their audition as they performed blindfolded.
Michael & Jowita
Instagram username: @michael_jowita
Michael & Jowita are a ballroom and Latin duo.
Todrick
Ainsley Ricketts
Instagram username: @ainsleyricketts
Ainsley is a contemporary performer who was Todrick's live show pick at the auditions after a beautiful performance to Empara Mi song Shine On You.
Dancepoint
Instagram username: @dancepoint_team
Dancepoint are a mixed contemporary dance group
Ryan Gibson
Ryan is a commercial solo dancer.
Matthew
Hannah Martin
Instagram username: @hannahmartinrg
Hannah was chosen as Matthew's dancer of the day after she performed a fusion of rhythmic gymnastics, ballet and contemporary dance at her audition.
Harrison Ellison
Instagram username: @harrisonellison19
Harrison is a contemporary soloist who simultaneously wowed and freaked out the judges with his audition where he dressed as a clown.
Ross & Travis
Instagram username: @rossandtravis
Ross and Travis are a street dance duo
