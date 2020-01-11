The Greatest Dancer: Todrick picks his first act for the live shows

The Greatest Dancer 2020 has its second act in the live shows after tonight's auditions.

Series 2 of The Greatest Dancer continued tonight (Saturday, January 11) on BBC One.

As always, the show welcome dancers of any age and dance style to compete to win £50,000 and a chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo are back as hosts in 2020 as Dance Captains Cheryl, Matthew Morrison, Oti Mabuse and newcomer Todrick Hall see dancers give the performance of their lives.

In The Greatest Dancer auditions, acts perform in The Greatest Dancer studio in their bid to impress the audience, get that all important 75 percent of the audience vote and open the mirror wall.

In a brand new twist for this series one Dance Captain will be given the power to choose their Greatest Dancer Of The Day at the end of each episode, offering them a guaranteed place on their team and a fast track straight through to the live shows.

In the second episode on Saturday it was Todrick who got to pick, choosing contemporary performer Ainsley Ricketts.

Making his decision, Todrick said: "Wow this is so difficult. Every single one of the acts did a fantastic and marvellous job. I have to choose just one act today and there were so many acts that moved me.

"I honestly do not know... this is a very difficult decision. I'm looking for an act that is going to be able to grow, challenge themselves and the greatest dancer for me is going to have to be Ainsley."

Ainsley reacted: "I just can't believed that Todrick believed in me."

You can watch Ainsley's audition in the video below...

Last week saw Cheryl choosing contemporary duo Lily & Joseph for her team in the live shows.

10-year-old Lily & 8-year-old Joseph are best friends who performed a contemporary routine to Rise Up by Andra Day to win over the audience.

The Greatest Dancer continues Saturday nights on BBC One.