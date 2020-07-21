Kevin Clifton won't rule out a return to Strictly Come Dancing

Kevin Clifton has said he wouldn't rule out a return to Strictly Come Dancing.

Kevin announced in March he was to leave Strictly after seven years as a pro dancer.

He and sister Joanne Clifton, also a former Strictly pro, had been due to tour the UK this year with their own dance show - before lockdown forced the dates to be cancelled.

In an interview with The Guardian about a possible return to the BBC One series, Kevin said: “I can’t leave my sister high and dry, and go back on Strictly.

“But I don’t know. Never say never.”

He then added: I’ve made that decision [to leave Strictly]. And it would feel weird if I suddenly went back again.”

Revealing his exit earlier this year, Kevin said: "To the entire Strictly family, The past 7 years have been some of the most wonderful years of my life. I am grateful to the BBC and Strictly Come Dancing for giving me the opportunity to have been a part of something truly special.

"Since first being called 'Kevin From Grimsby' by Sir Bruce Forsyth in 2013 I have experienced the highs of 5 finals, winning a Guinness World record on It Takes Two, the Strictly Arena tour glitterball and then the ultimate of winning the 2018 series with Stacey Dooley.

"After finishing last series with the Children In Need trophy and the Christmas Special I want to leave on a high and have therefore decided the time has come to move on and focus on other areas of my life and career."

The Strictly team said in a statement: "Kevin has been such a brilliant part of Strictly for the past seven years.

"From reaching the Final an impressive five times, to lifting the Glitterball with Stacey Dooley in 2018, he has provided the show with some fantastic moments, through his exceptional talent as a dancer and choreographer.

"He will be hugely missed by fans and by his Strictly Family.

"He will always be our Kevin from Grimsby."