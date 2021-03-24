Strictly Come Dancing 2021 has revealed its professional dancers for this year's upcoming series.

Strictly will be back this autumn to once again bring sequins, sparkle and sensational dancing to the nation.

Advertisements

Today the BBC announced the professional dancers taking part with Aljaž Škorjanec, Amy Dowden, Anton Du Beke, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima and Janette Manrara all on the line up.

They'll join Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones and Oti Mabuse.

Sarah James, Executive Producer, BBC Studios, said: “We are so thrilled to be welcoming back our incredible line-up of professional dancers for 2021.

"Their passion and dedication for Strictly shone through more than ever last year as they all sacrificed so much to deliver an unforgettable series during unprecedented and challenging times.

"With so much talent returning to the ballroom, the 2021 series promises more show-stopping choreography, memorable performances and world class dancing."

Further announcements and information, including which dancers will be partnered with celebrity contestants, will be announced in due course.

Celebs on the 2021 series are to be revealed with early rumoured names including Stacey Solomon and Joe Wicks.

Presented by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, Strictly typically starts in September.

Advertisements

Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse will be back as judges although Bruno Tonioli could be forced appear virtually once again

Picture: BBC