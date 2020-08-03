Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly 'ruled out of Strictly after breaking her arm'

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly has been ruled out of Strictly Come Dancing after an arm injury.

As well as her famous chef dad, Tilly - real name Matilda Ramsay - is known for her TV hosting roles on CBBC.

It was reported earlier this year that Strictly producers were keen to book Tilly for their show.

However an injury that has left her arm in a cast means she can no longer take part.

Sharing a picture of her arm on social media, Tilly wrote to her followers: "I fell off a seesaw, how's your day going?"

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Tilly was geared up for this year’s show but won’t be better in time for filming. It’s a huge blow for her as she was hugely excited about taking part."

The tabloid reports that doctors have advised Tilly's arm won't be fixed in time for the start of Strictly.

“She’s been assured next year talks will resume if she is still up for taking part," the source added.

While Tilly has been ruled out, another name recently rumoured for the series is artist Grayson Perry, telling The Sun he wants Oti Mabuse as his pro partner.

He said: “I’ve been watching Strictly since the first series and I love it. I really enjoy the show and every year I look at it and think, ‘Cor, I’d really like to have a go at that’.

“I’m pretty fit and I’m not a bad mover either. I’d still say, ‘Yes’ if I had the time.”

Other names linked to the Strictly Come Dancing line up this year include Radio DJ and TV presenter Maya Jama, screenwriter and wife of Jonathan Ross, Jane Goldman and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing, who was forced to quit last year's show due to injury.

More rumoured contestants are singer, social media star Holly H, musician and presenter Myleene Klass, actress and comedian Catherine Tate and actress Lucy Fallon.

Strictly Come Dancing is expected to begin in October on BBC One.

Picture Credit: Instagram