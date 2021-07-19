Strictly Come Dancing has revealed four new pro dancers for this year's show.

The hit BBC One dance competition will be back for a new series in the autumn.

Ahead of launch, four new dancers have been announced to join the professionals line up.

Joining the show are World Junior Latin American Champion 2010 and former Dancing With The Stars Ireland professional Kai Widdrington; six-time Latin and Ballroom National Champion in Italy and former Let’s Dance Germany professional Nikita Kuzmin; reigning South African Latin Champion Cameron Lombard; and Polish Open Latin Champion 2014 and winner of BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer 2020, Jowita Przystal.

Kai Widdrington said: "This is my childhood dream come true. Watching Strictly from the very first series as a young boy from Southampton and now 18 years later, to be a professional dancer on the show is the most amazing feeling and the biggest accomplishment of my career. I can’t wait to step onto the Strictly floor and experience the exciting times that lie ahead."

Nikita Kuzmin added: "I’ve always been amazed by the magic Strictly Come Dancing brings. No matter what country I have found myself living in, I’ve never missed a chance to watch it. And joining it as a professional dancer is my big chance to make some magic on the most famous dance floor. I can’t wait to give it my all!"

Cameron Lombard commented: "Thank you Strictly Come Dancing for this life-changing opportunity. Not only is this a dream come true but a challenge I am accepting with both hands. I am excited beyond imagination and looking forward to leaving my mark on the dance floor!"

Jowita Przystal said: "This is my biggest dream come true. No words can describe how I feel right now. I’m still pinching myself to check if this is real but I am beyond excited to be joining the Strictly Come Dancing family and I can’t wait to give all of my heart and soul on that dance floor!"

They will join the returning Strictly professionals including Aljaž Škorjanec, Amy Dowden, Anton Du Beke, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez and Graziano Di Prima.

Also back on Strictly for 2021 will be Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones and Oti Mabuse.

Janette Manrara will be departing the professional line up in order to co-host Strictly spin-off series It Takes Two with Rylan Clark-Neal.

"It’s a dream come true to become part of the It Takes Two team!" Janette said. “Although it’s impossible to fill in the shoes of a legend like Zoe Ball, I hope to make her and all of the Strictly fans proud.”

She added: "I will miss dancing on that iconic dance floor weekly, but forever grateful to continue being a part of the Strictly Come Dancing family!”

Janette will replace Zoe Ball who announced she was stepping down from the show after ten years.

Zoe tweeted: "SQUEALS of delight at the news the singular sensation, Latin sensation @JManrara will join @Rylan as host on ITT Gonna smash it gorgeous lady love. Love you ♥️♥️"

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One on Saturday and Sundays in the autumn.

Strictly: It Takes Two will air weekday evenings on BBC Two.

Celebrity names rumoured for the series include GMB presenters Alex Beresford and Laura Tobin, TV host Dan Walker, actor Ryan Thomas and football star Michael Owen.