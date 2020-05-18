I'm A Celebrity 'planning to quarantine cast in Australia for two weeks'

I'm A Celebrity is reportedly planning to quarantine this year's cast for two weeks.

The ITV series typically begins in November and plans are already being put in place to work around any potential travel restrictions.

It's been claimed that this year's line up of celebrities will fly out to Australia a number of weeks early in order to quarantine.

A source explained to The Sun newspaper: "They hope that they’ll be able to go ahead by flying in the cast and crew and quarantining them for 14 days and people signed up for the show have been told to expect a longer stay in Oz – and also a larger cheque.

"They can’t get any assurances from the Australia authorities that this will be a goer as, quite rightly, they’ve got more important issues on their plate, but the feeling is that it will happen."

ITV boss Kevin Lygo previously said that the channel were confident I'm A Celeb was likely to go ahead this year, although they were looking for an "alternative" just in case.

Casting for the show is said to be well underway, with producers holding meetings via Zoom.

Rumoured celebrities include actress Lucy Fallon, best known for her role as Bethany Platt on Coronation Street, and dancer AJ Pritchard, who recently quit Strictly Come Dancing.

Actress Beverley Callard is also rumoured to be in talks while The Chase star Mark Labbett has revealed hopes of competing in I'm A Celebrity this year.

More names linked to the line up are Love Island's Maura Higgins and football legend Eric Cantona.