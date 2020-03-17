Celebrity Ex On The Beach is on air now and here's how to watch and catch up on the latest episodes online.

The new series of Ex On The Beach kicked off in January on MTV with a Celebrity season.

Those confirmed to be taking part include Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei, TOWIE's Joey Essex and Love Islanders Michael Griffiths, Ellie Brown and Georgia Harrison.

Joining them on the cast are The Valley's Lateysha Grace, Mob Wives star Marissa Jade, model Lorena Medina, reality regular Calum Best and sports star Ashley Mckenzie.

Watch Celebrity Ex On The Beach online

Celebrity Ex On The Beach airs Tuesday nights at 10PM on MTV

You're able to catch up and watch episodes online via NOW TV.

So far eight episodes of the season have aired. The next episode airs Tuesday, March 17.

Watch Ex On The Beach's past series

At the time of writing, all episodes of Ex On The Beach are available to catch up via NOW TV. Ex On The Beach first started in 2014 with a one-off series of 8 episodes. Since then, the show has aired a total of 9 seasons alongside the new Celebrity version.

Check out the NOW TV episode guide here with a run down of every single series and episode available to play.

MTV's Ex On The Beach is part of NOW TV's Entertainment Pass which at the time of writing costs £8.99/month with a seven day free trial available.