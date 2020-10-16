It's claimed that Piers Morgan could replace David Walliams on Britain's Got Talent as part of a shake up to the show.

Piers was previously a judge on the show from its first series up until 2010 as well as appearing on American version.

Advertisements

Now it's rumoured that producers are keen to entice Piers back to the panel, possibly in place of David Walliams who joined the show in 2012.

The Sun newspaper reports that current contracts mean that the potential switch won't take place until 2022.

"Britain’s Got Talent is one of the few Saturday night shows which continues to shine and stay relevant," a source told the tabloid. “But all shows need refreshing, and Piers will certainly do that. He has been approached by two senior execs and, for his part, has said he would do it if the terms are right.

“He will give the show back its edge and provide those brilliant water cooler moments. He will revitalise the series.”

Piers previously said he would be up for a return to BGT - if the money was right.

Advertisements

He told OK! Magazine in 2018: "I don't think Simon Cowell could afford me. When I was a judge the ratings were 20 million, and they're half that now. I'm doing the maths and it doesn't look good for Simon!

"I'd be the new head judge if the money was right. If Simon made me an offer I couldn't refuse I would."

For now, the Britain's Got Talent panel is made up of David, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden, who has appeared on the show since the first series.

They're usually joined by Simon Cowell but the latest series saw Ashley Banjo step in after Simon suffered a back injury in America.

Britain's Got Talent will be back for what will be its fifteenth series in 2021.

Advertisements

You can apply for the next season online now via https://www.itv.com/britainsgottalent/apply-now-for-bgt-2021.

The deadline for online applications is by 15 February 2021 at 23:59 GMT.