Davina McCall reveals her dream Celebrity Big Brother line up

Davina McCall has shared who she'd love to see in Celebrity Big Brother.

The hit reality series is currently enjoying a (sort-of) return to TV with Big Brother: Best Shows Ever airing nightly on E4.

Davina is joined by Rylan Clark-Neal as well as Emma Willis, Dermot O'Leary and special guests for a look back at some of BBUK's most iconic episodes.

While there has been no news of a full revival yet, it hasn't stopped Davina putting together her dream CBB cast.

She told The Sun's TV Mag: "Obviously Piers Morgan. Gordon Ramsay. Dominic Cummings would be fascinating in the house."

Davina continued: "Ben Fogle. I think being in CBB would give him the opportunity to show that he’s a very nice person and that posh people are lovely too. It’s an opportunity to break down prejudice."

Davina went on to name her favourite Celebrity Big Brother housemates ever.

Alongside Rylan, of course, Davina reflected on the late Pete Burns: "He was a friend of ours and a huge character The thing about Pete was he would say something kind of a bit scary like, ‘Don’t touch me’ or say something controversial to someone and then watch them react.

"I watched him do that with people in the house and I’d be shouting at them: ‘He’s fine! He’s a pussycat!’ Eventually everyone got to know him and got past the peacock."

For now, Big Brother: Best Shows Ever continues at 9PM on E4 nightly Sunday-Thursdays for two weeks.

The first instalment on Sunday scored big ratings for E4, almost trebling the slot average.

#BBUK became the number 1 trend on Twitter as fans begged for a full revival of the reality show.