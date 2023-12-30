Meet The Voice UK finalists Jen and Liv on Team Will

Duo Jen and Live are the finalists for Team Will.i.am in the highly anticipated conclusion of The Voice UK 2023 tonight.

The quest for the newest vocal talent concludes with Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, and will.i.am returning as the celebrated coaches. They take their places in television’s most renowned chairs, ready to mentor the contestants.

This evening marks the finale of The Voice’s current series, where four competitors vie for the prestigious title.

After seven weeks of captivating auditions, intense callbacks, and a nail-biting semi-final last week, one contestant from each team will showcase their talent to be named The Voice 2023 UK Champion.

Meet Jen & Liv

Duo Jenna and Olivia from Newcastle, who met while appearing in a Little Mix tribute band, have made the final in Team Will.

Will.I.Am and Jen and Liv

They sang Woman by Doja Cat in their first audition. The pair got spins from all four coaches, with host Emma Willis standing in for Will.i.am.

During the callbacks, they impressed with ABCDEFU, followed by a powerful rendition of Michael Buble’s Sway in the semi-finals, securing their spot in tonight’s final.

Will said of adding groups to the show: “The dynamics have changed because of groups. It now reflects real life, in real life it’s not just a good singer versus a good singer. It’s a good singer vs a poet vs a rapper vs a group vs a duo vs a guitarist vs instrumentalist.

“Music is the entire imagination of folks that are passionate about making sense out of noise. So now that we have groups in the mix, it’s more reflective of real life.”

In tonight’s grand finale, Jen and Liv will compete against Jolie Stevens from Team Anne-Marie, Callum Doignie from Team Tom, and Hope Winter from Team Will.

Emma Willis continues to host, overseeing the evening’s events.

The finale will feature solo performances and duets between the finalists and their coaches. The audience will then vote to decide the winner.

The winner of The Voice UK this year will receive a record deal, a £50,000 cash prize and a luxury holiday.

Tune in for The Voice UK 2023 final this evening at 8:30 PM on ITV1 and ITVX.