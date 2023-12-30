The winner of The Voice UK 2023 has been crowned in tonight’s results.

The Voice UK concluded its twelfth series this Saturday night on ITV.

The latest series saw Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am once again take up their roles as the superstar Coaches and returned to their seats in the most iconic chairs on television.

Saturday saw the top four acts battle it out to win a record contract.

The Voice UK 2023 results

In the final it was Team Will’s Jen and Liv who won The Voice UK this year.

They beat Team Olly’s Hope Winter, Team Anne-Marie Jolie Stevens and Team Tom’s Callum Doignie after the four finalists went head to head in the final.

The prize for The Voice UK winner is a record deal, together with £50,000 and a luxury holiday.

Duo Jenna and Olivia from Newcastle, met while appearing in a Little Mix tribute band, and are the first ever group to win The Voice UK.

“We’re just really grateful. We’ve worked really hard. Our families over there, thank you so much, Will thank you so much,” the pair said after their victory.

In the final the top four contestants started by each performing a solo song. They then each returned to the stage with their coaches for a series of epic duets.

The studio audience and virtual audience members then voted for their favourite.

Emma Willis returned to host the night’s action which also included a performance from last year’s winner Anthonia Edwards.

Plus, singer-songwriter Raye took to the stage to sing.

A new series of The Voice UK has already been confirmed to air in 2024 with the coaches to be announced.

Ahead of the latest series, Olly revealed he had been axed from the show and had been left “gutted” after getting a call from producers.

Anne-Marie will follow Olly Murs in departing the show, according to reports.

The Voice UK airs on ITV. You can watch online and catch up on ITVX.