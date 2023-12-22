Katie Price set for I'm A Celebrity return in new All Stars series

Katie Price is reportedly set to return to I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here for a THIRD time.

I’m A Celebrity is gearing up for a return with its All Star version in South Africa, following its successful debut earlier this year.

This spin-off, distinct from the main series traditionally set in Australia, made its first appearance with a group of fifteen former contestants in South Africa’s Kruger National Park.

It was previously reported that the All Stars show would return and now it’s claimed former camper Katie Price is on the wish list.

The model and reality star first appeared on the show in 2004, where she met now ex-partner Peter Andre.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ant & Dec. ©ITV Plc

She then returned to the show five years later, but quit after being voted for six bush-tucker trials in a row.

“Bosses were nervous to cast Katie in the first All Stars as they wanted to play it safe with names who wouldn’t do or say anything too controversial,” a source told The Sun.

They continued: “This time around, they want to make a bigger splash by bringing back some of the bigger, more divisive characters from I’m A Celeb history, and Katie is high on the wish list.

“Love her or hate her, people can’t stop talking about her and that’s the kind of draw card the South Africa series was lacking last time around.”

Unlike its Australian counterpart, the South African edition was pre-recorded and featured celebrities competing in survival trials to be crowned the ultimate I’m A Celebrity legend.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Shaun Ryder, Helen Flanagan, Phil Tufnell, Jordan Banjo, Carol Vorderman, Paul Burrell, Amir Khan, Janice Dickinson and Fatima Whitbread. ©ITV Plc

It was previously revealed that I’m A Celebrity South Africa will be broadcast “periodically” on ITV, with a plethora of ex-contestants eager to participate.

The most recent series featured well-known personalities including Helen Flanagan, Carol Vorderman, Paul Burrell, Janice Dickinson, Gillian McKeith, and former winners Phil Tufnell and Joe Swash. The series concluded with Myleene Klass emerging victorious after an intense final eating trial against Jordan Banjo.

Fans of the series can catch up on the full South African All Star series on ITVX, as well as the main show’s recent return this autumn.