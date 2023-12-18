The Great Pottery Throw Down is back for a new series in 2024 with a start date confirmed.

The show features enthusiastic amateur potters as they endeavour to craft their most detailed and creative pieces, which are then assessed by a panel of judges including experts and notable personalities from the pottery realm.

Every week, judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller make the crucial decisions, determining the week’s standout potter and who will be leaving the competition.

When is The Great Pottery Throw Down 2024 on TV?

The new series of The Great Pottery Throwdown will begin on Sunday, 7 January 2023 at 7:45PM on Channel 4.

A teaser of the opening episode shares: “The battle of the clay returns with a new series! Siobhán McSweeney hosts as judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller welcome 12 of Britain’s best home potters to the pottery, all competing to be crowned champion.

Pictured: Rich & Keith

“In their first challenge, the potters are tasked with making a roast dinner set, and in a surprise second challenge, they take on identical side plates that must survive the bucket of doom. Who’ll be named potter of the week, and who will be first to leave the pottery?”

Hosted by Siobhán McSweeney, the series is the fifth to air on Channel 4 and seventh overall.

The Great Pottery Throw Down will run for 10 episodes, continuing throughout the New Year on Sunday nights on Channel 4.

The Festive Pottery Throw Down

Before the new series begins on TV, a brand new one-off festive special will air this Christmas.

Famous faces Hugh Dennis, Sophie Duker, Alice Levine and Joe Swash will feature in the one-off which airs on Christmas Day, Monday 25 December, on Channel 4.

Episodes are available to watch online from the past two Channel 4 series via the All 4 player here.

The show initially broadcasted its first two seasons on BBC Two in 2015 and 2017. It is produced by Love Productions, the same company behind the popular Great British Bake Off and The Great British Sewing Bee.