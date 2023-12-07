Sam Thompson faces tonight’s latest trial on I’m A Celebrity ahead of the fifth elimination of the series.

Ant & Dec will front this evening’s latest live show from Australia at 9PM on Thursday, 7 December on ITV1 and ITVX.

Sam faces tonight’s challenge, No Time To Cry, Cry Harder, a spy-themed Trial making a dramatic comeback. It’s an ideal moment for Sam to channel his creative movie character Merf, utilizing his ingenuity and skills to successfully navigate the trial and secure the stars.

You can watch a first look below…

Meanwhile Ant & Dec will drop by camp to announce the results of the fifth elimination of the series after it was Nick who left I’m A Celebrity 2023 last night.

Last night’s episode saw Nick, Marvin, and Tony chosen to participate in the “Critter Mixer” Trial in camp.

Despite Nigel’s willingness to contribute, he was talked out of participating due to his physical limitations from a past plane crash, leaving him feeling somewhat frustrated and eager to contribute in other ways.

At the Trial, Ant and Dec explained the mechanics: Tony would answer questions in a cab, while Marvin and Nick, strapped in the Critter Mixer, would collect stars based on correct answers. Seven stars were up for grabs, each requiring quick thinking and teamwork to secure. The Trial involved a series of general knowledge questions, such as naming animals only found in Australia and the number of vowels in “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!”.

Tony, while enduring offal and molasses in the cab, humorously admitted his love for ‘Countdown’ and struggled with questions like the number of teeth a great white shark has. Meanwhile, Marvin and Nick braved critters in the mixer, with Nick humorously swearing off fair rides after the experience.

In the end, the trio impressively secured 6 out of 7 stars, triumphantly returning to camp with their hard-earned rewards.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs nightly on ITV1 and ITVX.