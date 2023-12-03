The first celebrity has been evicted from this year’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

After two weeks, this evening saw the vote-offs from the show begin in the run up to the big I’m A Celeb final.

At the end of next Sunday night’s show, one of the campmates will be voted the brand new King or Queen of the jungle.

Who left I’m A Celebrity tonight

In tonight’s I’m A Celebrity results (3 December), it was Frankie Dettori who went out.

Ant & Dec went into camp to announce how the public had voted with both Frankie and Nella Rose being told ‘it could be you’.

He reacted to his exit: “It’s been so surreal and quite an adventure.”

Frankie is the first celeb to depart with the evictions continuing nighty throughout the week.

Who’s still on the show?

Following who went out of I’m A Celeb tonight, 9 celebs remain in camp.

They are presenter Josie Gibson, TV personality Fred Sirieix, former politician Nigel Farage, Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard and soap actress Danielle Harold.

Completing the cast are recently retired Italian jockey Frankie Dettori, TV personality and social media influencer Nella Rose, reality star Sam Thompson, former professional boxer Tony Bellew and JLS star and presenter Marvin Humes.

Columnist and media personality Grace Dent and American actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears previously left the show due to medical grounds.

How to vote

You can vote to keep your favourite in camp using phone numbers or for free on the I’m A Celebrity app. The app offers five free votes which can be split between different celebs or used for one celeb.

The voting lines will open and close each evening as announced by Ant & Dec in the live show, so make sure to tune in!

Who will win the show?

Currently Sam Thompson is the slightly favourite to win the competition but its proving a very close race this year.

The Made In Chelsea star is just edging ahead of Tony Bellew and Josie Gibson in the race for the title of King or Queen of the Jungle.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs nightly on ITV1 and ITVX.