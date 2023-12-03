Take That are to perform on Strictly Come Dancing’s next results show.

Take That has been confirmed as the latest guest act on Sunday’s Strictly results on 10 December 2023.

The group will be performing from their brand new album This Life.

Next week’s Strictly sees the semi-final stage of the competition. It’s a pivotal moment for the remaining couples as they perform not one, but two brand new routines in their quest to secure a place in the grand final.

This week is set to be the most demanding yet for the celebrities, as they aim to impress the judges and garner votes from viewers at home. With the Glitterball Trophy almost within reach, the stakes are incredibly high, and none of the contestants want to miss out on the chance to compete in the grand final.

Couples announced for 2023’s Strictly Come Dancing line up include Krishnan Guru Murphy & Lauren Oakley, Angela Rippon & Kai Widdrington, Ellie Leach & Vito Coppola, Nikita Kanda & Gorka Marquez and Eddie Kadi & Karen Hauer.

Further pairings on the line up are Layton Williams & Nikita Kuzmin, Adam Thomas & Luba Mushtuk, Annabel Croft & Johannes Radebe, Les Dennis & Nancy Xu and Amanda Abbington & Giovanni Pernice.

Finishing the 2023 pairings are Zara McDermott & Grazio Di Prima, Bobby Brazier & Dianne Buswell, Angela Scanlon & Carlos Gu, Jody Cundy & Jowita Przytal and Nigel Harman & Katya Jones.

As always the celebrity and professionals take to the floor in a bid to impress the judges and those watching.

Every performance will be scored by the Strictly Come Dancing panel Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas before those vote.

On Sunday night the lowest ranked pairs will go head to head in the dance off before one is voted out.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday, 9 December at 7:35PM and Sunday, 10 December at 7:20PM on BBC One.