Britney Spears reported reaction after Jamie Lynn quit I'm A Celebrity

Britney Spears is said to be ‘disappointed but not surprised’ after sister Jamie Lynn quit I’m A Celebrity.

Jamie Lynn Spears left I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here yesterday after just over a week inside the jungle.

In a statement, the show said Jamie Lynn departed for ‘medical reasons’.

A spokesperson said: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds.

“She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”

Britney ‘disappointed’

According to the DailyMail, Britney has been left ‘disappointed’ by Jamie Lynn’s departure.

A source alleged: “Britney is disappointed, but nothing surprises her anymore when it comes to her family’s unprofessional behavior.”

And the insider accused: “She never intended on staying any longer than this. This was just a quick paycheck for her.”

Before entering the jungle, Jamie Lynn said she was taking part to combat ‘misconceptions’ of her.

She explained: “I do think going on I’m A Celebrity will be a nice way for people to see the real me. This is an opportunity to be myself and do something really cool and have some awesome experiences in the meantime.”

Jamie Lynn on Britney ‘feud’

During her time in camp, Jamie Lynn spoke about her relationship with Britney.

She said in one conversation.: “Anything my sister did I always thought was the best. When it came to my sister, even if I felt anything, if anyone said anything I was ready to go. I was like, ‘Don’t talk about my sister, she’s the best.’

Addressing current rumours about their relationship, Frankie Dettori asked: “Is it true you don’t get on with her now?” To which Jamie Lynn responded affirmatively and simply, ‘I love my sister.'”

In a separate chat, Jamie Lynn discussed Britney’s reaction to her signing up to the show.

“She asked me that before I came here, she was like, ‘You’re really going to do it?’ I was like, ‘I’m going to go to Australia and check it out.’,” Jamie Lynn shared. “My crying, she’d probably be like, ‘Ya’ll get her the f*** out of there, right now!’

“She’s a good big sister, she is. Yeah, I love her. Me and her throw down. The world’s seen that. I’ve learned to stop talking about it publicly, but you know what, family’s fight. Listen, we just do it better than most.”

Jamie Lynn is the second of this year’s celebs to depart after columnist and broadcaster Grace Dent withdrew earlier this week, also on ‘medical grounds’.

I’m A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV2 and ITVX.