Jamie Lynn Spears discusses 'weird life' with sister Britney

Jamie Lynn Spears spoke more about her relationship with sister Britney on I’m A Celebrity tonight.

Sam Thompson spent a morning in camp questioning the actress and singer on her famous sibling.

In camp, Sam asked Jamie Lynn: “Do Britney’s kids really like you? Are you like the cool aunt? Do you think she’s watching you on this?”

Jamie Lynn shared: “I can imagine she’d be worried about me on here. I think she’s probably checking in on me heavily. I do think she’s probably like, ‘Why would she do that?’ She asked me that before I came here, she was like, ‘You’re really going to do it?’ I was like, ‘I’m going to go to Australia and check it out.’

“My crying, she’d probably be like, ‘Ya’ll get her the f*** out of there, right now!’

“She’s a good big sister, she is. Yeah, I love her. Me and her throw down. The world’s seen that. I’ve learned to stop talking about it publicly, but you know what, family’s fight. Listen, we just do it better than most.”

Sam replied: “But everyone does man. Everyone’s got stuff they argue about all the time.”

Jamie Lynn continued: “Me and her both have had a very complicated upbringing. We’ve had very complicated circumstances and we both had to deal with them in different ways. Sometimes we took it out on each other when perhaps we shouldn’t have.

“I’ve never, ever… I’ve been the one person in her life – and she can say this – I’ve never taken anything from her, you know? I’ve been the one person in her life who’s always said, ‘I just want to be your sister’.

“We just had a really weird life so we can’t explain it to many people, but at the end of the road I know that that’s my family, I love them.”

