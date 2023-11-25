Nigel Farage and Tony Bellew down disgusting drinks in tonight’s I’m A Celebrity trial.

The contestants in camp currently remain split in their ‘Home’ and ‘Away’ teams, going head to head for rewards.

Tonight, Tony and Nigel face a drinking Trial in the Scarena that sees hosts Ant and Dec and their fellow Away team campmates in fits of giggles as the duo attempt to down the various liquid offerings in the Trial, Down Your Sorrows.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs tonight at 9:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

In the latest episode, Grace and Nella were set to participate in the Touchdown of Terror Trial, with their coaches responsible for selecting their partners. Frankie chose Sam to partner with Nella, while Tony allowed Grace to choose her own teammate. Grace declined, leading to Nigel volunteering after Josie offered, despite admitting to being a ‘scaredy cat’.

Prior to the trial, Grace confided in Josie about feeling overwhelmed and wanting to go home. In the Bush Telegraph, she expressed her exhaustion and struggle to maintain appearances. Nigel, on the other hand, remained optimistic, pledging to give it his best shot.

At the Scarena, Dec explained the tight score between the teams, setting the stage for the trial. Ant detailed the challenge, which involved retrieving footballs while enduring jungle critters in their helmets and pants, and then scoring touchdowns.

During the trial, teammates offered support, with Danielle and Sam cheering on Nella, and Marvin encouraging Grace. However, Nella had to end her participation early by pulling the emergency cord as more critters were added to her helmet. Meanwhile, Grace faced a scare with a critter in her ear, which was promptly removed by a medic.

With the score at 2-1 in favor of the Away team, Nella’s withdrawal meant a default win for Grace’s team, earning them dinner, while the Home team was left with rice and beans.

The episode also featured a humorous Power Shower playoff, with Jamie Lynn and Danielle competing against Marvin and Josie. The challenge involved soaking up water with a giant sponge ball and squeezing it into a drain. Amidst laughter and playful banter, Marvin and Josie emerged victorious, increasing the Away team’s lead.

Finally, the episode concluded with the Handball playoff, where coaches Frankie and Tony, along with their teammates Fred and Nick, competed to collect balls with foam fingers. Despite Tony’s skepticism about Fred’s good luck wish, the Home team, led by Frankie and Fred, triumphed, earning the coveted breakfast of champions.