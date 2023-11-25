The Voice returned this weekend for its fourth set of auditions of the new season – here are all the performances.

Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am and Anne-Marie are back in the turning chairs for season 12 this year.

Presented by Emma Willis, The Voice UK welcomes talented soloists and duos who will compete for a record deal, £50,000 in cash and a luxury holiday.

Viewers will ultimately decide the winner of The Voice UK but the first step is winning a spot on one of the four teams at the blind auditions.

The performers belt out their chosen song with a live band – but can they get the coaches to hit their buttons?

Here’s a rundown of tonight’s latest round of the blind auditions…

Daisy Gill

Opening this week’s auditions was 24-year-old Daisy Gill from Liverpool. Daisy’s performance of In the Name of Love by Bebe Rexha and Martin Garrix (Stream/Download) got spins from all four coaches with Daisy choosing to join Team Tom.

Albert Stott

18-year-old student Albert from Leeds performed My Heart Goes (La di da) by Becky Hill and Topic (Stream/Download) at his audition but unfortunately didn’t get any turns.

Ryan Barton

31-year-old NHS worker Ryan Barton was next into the spotlight, performing Just The Two of Us (Stream/Download). He got turns from both Anne-Marie and Olly, choosing to join Team Anne-Marie.

Hayley Chart

52-year-old Hayley Chart from Buckinghamshire performed Sinnerman by Nina Simone (Stream/Download) at her blind audition to secure spins from both Will and Olly. Choosing between the pair, Hayley joined Team Will.

The Ashatones

Vocal harmony group The Ashatones – made up of Alex, Ashley, Sam and Harry – met at University and have been singing together for ten years. Their performance of About Damn Time by Lizzo (Stream/Download) won the four-piece a spot on Team Olly.

Scarlette Von B

Next up was 26-year-old bus driver Scarlette Von B from Cornwall belted out Blue Jeans by Lana Del Rey (Stream/Download) but sadly didn’t get any turns from the coaches.

Katie Coleman

The penultimate act of the night, 28-year-old singer Katie Coleman from Darlington performed (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman (Stream/Download) and won herself a place on Team Will.

Kelly Hastings

The last to sing this weekend, 41-year-old charity shop worker Kelly Hastings from South Wales sang Bird Set Free by Sia (Stream/Download). Her audition, accompanied by her six children, won Kelly a place on Team Olly.

The Voice UK airs on Saturday and Sunday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.