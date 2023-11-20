Fears Jamie Lynn Spears 'could quit I'm A Celebrity'

It’s been reported that I’m A Celebrity bosses fear Jamie Lynn Spears could already be about to quit.

The actress and singer, better known to many as the sister of Britney Spears, is one of this year’s big signings.

The opening episode saw Jamie Lynn sky-dive into camp before facing the first trial of the series.

Jamie Lynn Spears

She then got to know her other campmates, including This Morning’s TV presenter Josie Gibson and former politician Nigel Farage.

But in her first weekend in camp, sources say that Jamie Lynn has ‘isolated herself’ from the group and left show bosses concerned she may quit the series.

“Away from the cameras and scenes that aired on TV, it’s her behaviour in camp that has become obvious to crew,” a source told The Sun newspaper. “She has kept herself somewhat separate, not really socialising — and stayed in bed.

“It looked like she is really missing her family and, of course, unlike the other celebs, who are all from the UK and mostly know — or know of — each other, Jamie Lynn didn’t have immediate connections like that.”

Speaking before going on the show, Jamie Lynn said she had signed up to show viewers “the real me”.

The US star said: “There is literally every misconception you can have on a person about me so I don’t take any of it seriously.

“But I do think going on I’m A Celebrity will be a nice way for people to see the real me. This is an opportunity to be myself and do something really cool and have some awesome experiences in the meantime.”

And Jamie Lynn admitted she planned to “try to stay out of everything”.

“Unless I feel someone needs my help. Other than that, I am going to mind my own business,” she said.

More celebrities taking part 2023’s I’m A Celebrity line up currently include columnist and media personality Grace Dent, Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, television presenter Josie Gibson, soap star Danielle Harold and social media star Nella Rose.

They’re joined by TV personality Fred Sirieix, JLS star and presenter Marvin Humes, soap star Nick Pickard and former politician Nigel Farage.

I’m A Celeb continues every night on ITV1 at 9PM fronted by Ant and Dec.