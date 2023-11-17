Big Brother 2023 final voting percentages REVEALED

The Big Brother 2023 final voting percentages have been revealed following tonight’s live show.

In an exhilarating finale of Big Brother UK, aired live tonight, hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best announced Jordan as the winner.

Jordan claimed the title along with a transformative cash prize of £100,000, marking a victorious end to the show’s brand new reboot.

This season marked the show’s triumphant return to UK television, garnering an impressive viewership of 3.6 million across ITV1, STV ITV2, and ITVX in a unique multi-channel event.

The final saw Olivia as the runner-up, with Henry, Yinrun, and Noky finishing in third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively.

Big Brother 2023 final voting figures

Jordan – 37.8% Olivia – 20.2% Henry – 19.6% Yinrun – 17.1% Noky – 5.3%

Asked why he felt the public had voted him the winner, Jordan told AJ and Will: “I haven’t the foggiest but I’m grateful they did.”

With the excitement still fresh, Big Brother is now accepting applications for its 2024 season. Those interested in participating in this ultimate social experiment can apply for the chance to be part of the next Big Brother journey.

As is tradition, a group of housemates will move into the world’s most renowned reality TV house, where cameras will record their every action, allowing the nation to follow each and every development and surprise.

To apply, fill out the application form online at bigbrother.com here. The closing date for new BBUK applications is 19 July 2024 at midnight.

Additionally, ITV has confirmed the return of Celebrity Big Brother next year, set to broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX. This edition will feature a new lineup of celebrities entering the iconic Big Brother house, cut off from the outside world.

Fans can catch up on Big Brother and Big Brother: Late & Live on ITVX, including the reunion special featuring all of this year’s housemates.

Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother will return in 2024.