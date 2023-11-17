Big Brother 2023 winner REVEALED in live final

Here’s who won Big Brother 2023 with all the results from tonight’s live final.

After six weeks tonight saw the last remaining housemates all exit the house in an epic live show across ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

AJ Odudu and Will Best hosted the final as the viewers voted for their winner, who would take home a £100,000 prize fund.

Here’s how all the results went…

Who won Big Brother UK

It was Jordan who won Big Brother in the live final, scooping the prize money.

Finishing in second place was Olivia while Henry finished in third.

Out in fourth place was Yinrun while Noky was the first housemate to leave tonight in fifth place.

During the live show, AJ and Will revealed just under 6 million votes had been cast.

Speaking after his victory and asked why he felt the public had voted him the winner, Jordan said: “I haven’t the foggiest but I’m grateful they did.”

Alongside the results, tonight’s show also saw the final five contestants celebrating their last evening in the house with a grand meal and a festive party, marking the culmination of their six-week adventure.

Each finalist took a moment to reflect on their time in the Big Brother house:

Noky expressed gratitude for the entirety of the experience: “Thank you for the good, the bad, and everything in between.”

Olivia, deeply moved by her journey, shared, “This is special and for the rest of my life, I will remember tonight.”

Henry commented on his emotional growth, stating, “This process has unlocked some kind of, my emotional orifices, and I’ve been able to be a much better person for it.”

Jordan, cherishing his bond with Henry, warmly said, “You’re wonderful and I can’t wait to spend time with you on the outside, without the cameras.”

Yinrun acknowledged the self-discovery he experienced: “You helped me to know myself better.”

As the lights dimmed and the housemates settled in for the night, Big Brother bid them farewell with a final, “This is Big Brother… goodnight housemates,” closing the chapter on an unforgettable and transformative season.

Big Brother will return for a new series in 2024 while Celebrity Big Brother’s return has also been confirmed.