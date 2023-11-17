Big Brother's Trish 'axed' from tonight's live final

Trish will reportedly not be attending tonight’s Big Brother final.

The former housemate is set to be absent from tonight’s live show as the winner is crowned.

It follows Trish issuing an apology over past social media posts which resurfaced shortly after her exit.

She wrote: “I am committed to being the person I am now, the person you have known me as – someone who speaks up, stands for what they believe in and always open to growth and accountability.”

The Sun reports that Trish is “disappointed” to not be attending the final tonight after discussions with show bosses.

A source alleged: “Trish was keen to attend but production decided it was best if she didn’t come and told her she was no longer invited.

“They didn’t want to look like they were endorsing Trish’s opinions, even though she has apologised for them, and they felt it was a distraction from the final.”

Trish will still be seen in highlights from the series with past housemates.

Noky, Olivia, Yinrun, Henry and Jordan are the final five and one will be crowned winner tonight.

The final housemates spent their last evening in the house with a celebratory meal and party, marking the end of their six-week journey.

Each housemate took a moment to reflect on their experiences. Noky expressed gratitude for all aspects of their time in the house, stating, “Thank you for the good, the bad, and everything in between.” Olivia, touched by the experience, shared, “This is special and for the rest of my life I will remember tonight.”

Jordan, reflecting on his bond with Henry, warmly said, “You’re wonderful and I can’t wait to spend time with you on the outside, without the cameras.”

As the night progressed, Henry and Jordan shared a poignant and final embrace in bed.

As the housemates settled into bed for their last night, Big Brother offered a final sign-off, “This is Big Brother… goodnight housemates,” marking the end of an emotional and memorable journey for the finalists.

Big Brother airs live at 9PM tonight on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.