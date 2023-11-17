Big Brother 2023 winner tonight 'revealed' in latest odds

There’s a clear favourite to win Big Brother 2023 in tonight’s live final results.

After six weeks, the brand new series of Big Brother comes to a conclusion tonight.

Noky, Olivia, Yinrun, Henry, and Jordan are the final five housemates but who is going to win the £100,000 prize?

AJ Odudu and Will Best will present the live final tonight as the winner is crowned, with Jordan the odds-on favourite to take the title.

Sam Boswell, spokesperson of bookmakers BetVictor, shares with us his insight on the Big Brother market ahead of the final: “Henry has been leading the market for the last week, but now Jordan is the frontrunner to win at 4/6.

“His odds have improved massively since Tuesday, when he was priced at 10/1. He has been his witty self for the duration of the show, with great one-liners, and now he’s backed to go all the way.”

“Olivia has emerged as our second favourite to win at 9/4. When the market first opened, she was priced up at 20/1, but now she’s behind Jordan’s tail at 3/1. She has been one of the best housemates – she has provided comedy, drama, vulnerability and owned her mistakes.”

“Yinrun had been the favourite to win since the first day until this week when Henry knocked her off, and now Jordan and Olivia have. She’s not as popular with the punters now and has drifted significantly to 9/2.”

Boswell added: “Henry’s odds have ended up much shorter than his initial 25/1 early in the series. He was our favourite to win earlier in the week, but now he’s drifted again at 7/1. His bromance with Jordan has taken the main stage throughout the series, as the pair have been inseparable.

“Our rank outsider is Noky at odds of 40/1 – she was 100/1 to win at the start of the month, but we still don’t think she will win.”

Big Brother continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX with its grand final on Friday.

Meanwhile it’s been confirmed that Celebrity Big Brother will return in 2024.