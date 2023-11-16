Big Brother's Hallie reveals WhatsApp drama with Farida

Hallie has revealed there’s been drama outside the house with a Big Brother WhatsApp group.

Evicted housemates Hallie and Kerry appeared on last night’s Big Brother spin-off Late & Live to spill all on their time since leaving the house.

In a chat with host AJ Odudu, Hallie revealed almost all the evicted housemates had been keeping in touch with one another with a big WhatsApp group.

But it seems not every one is involved, with Hallie revealing drama with Farida.

“Everyone is in it apart from Farida,” she told AJ. “Chicken Dylan set up, if they want the invite they can ask. If she had a problem with it she can ask.

“I don’t have her number. She removed me so I don’t know what’s going on.”

As AJ pressed for more information on what happened with Farida, Hallie added: “She unfollowed me without the issue being addressed.”

Kerry told AJ: “Don’t even go there, she’s quite upset about it!”

Kerry added of Farida: “I’ve not got a bad word to say about her, that’s not my style!”

Meanwhile the pair also spoke about the remaining housemates, backing Olivia to win.

“She brought my crazy side, I brought out her crazy side,” Hallie said. “She was the Paul to my Tom.”

Big Brother continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

The latest episode sees another surprise eviction as one of Olivia, Henry, Matty, Jordan, Noky and Yinrun are sent out the backdoor.

The five remaining housemates will head into Friday’s grand live final where one of them will be crowned this year’s winner and take home a £100,000 cash prize.

This evening’s episode also sees a LOT of tears as letters from home arrive, including an emotional moment for Yinrun who gets a message from her family in China.

Alongside the main show, spin-off Late & Live continues each evening with live feed at 11PM.