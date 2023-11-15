Tonight's Big Brother spoilers - Jordan returns and eviction aftermath

Here’s a spoiler-filled look ahead to tonight’s Big Brother highlights.

This evening’s episode sees all the fallout from yesterday’s double eviction and Jordan’s return to the house.

In the main house, Big Brother gathers Henry, Matty, Noky, Olivia and Yinrun and announces: “Yeehaw Housemates. Today you will be buckling up your boots and taking on tasks as cowboys and cowgirls. Complete all the tasks and you will win a selection of American refreshments.”

In a Western-style transformation of the Big Brother house, the residents encounter saloon-style doors. Beyond these doors, they face a task involving a mechanical bull. The goal is to collectively stay on the bull for a total of five minutes to complete this part of the challenge.

After the bull-riding, the contestants find a bar with a range of beverages, from pleasant to unpleasant. Each participant must slide a shot glass along the bar; the stopping point of the glass determines their drink, which they must then consume. Success in this stage requires every participant to drink their assigned shots.

In a later twist, Big Brother reveals that housemates Jenkin, Jordan, and Tom have not been evicted… yet.

Following Jenkin and Tom’s shock (and this time real) eviction, Jordan returns to the house with his fellow housemates.

Housemates are keen to find out what Jenkin, Jordan and Tom have been watching. Jordan reveals Jenkin’s disappointment with Olivia to her and later relays Jenkin and Tom’s feelings about Yinrun to her.

Yinrun says: “I feel much better now because I always questioned why I couldn’t get along with them. I thought it was my issue.”

Jordan adds: “They think it’s quite strange how people in the house kind-of pander to you.”

Yinrun replies: “Now, I know how they feel and I truly understand why we can’t get along.”

Later, Olivia says to Big Brother in the Diary room: “I feel like for some reason my two friends have turned their back on me now because I didn’t threaten to do a runner because they left. I don’t know what they want me to do. I feel a bit like an outsider now and I was actually enjoying the past two days.”

Meanwhile, ‘Jenry’ are reunited.

Speaking to Jordan in the hot tub, Henry says: “Honestly, I don’t know what’s happened in here. It was really strange. I genuinely felt different when you left. I was so upset. I won’t lie, it annoyed me a bit. How have you got this control over me? Not control over me but why am I feeling this way? I missed you a lot.”

Big Brother airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.