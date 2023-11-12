Big Brother's Trish speaks out over old tweets as ITV release statement

Big Brother’s Trish has issued an apology after historic tweets of hers resurfaced over the weekend.

Trish was one of two housemates who were evicted on Friday night, leaving the house alongside Chanelle in the latest live show.

Soon after departing, Trish returned to social media to thank her supporters – but shocking offensive tweets from the account quickly had people wanting answers from the fan-favourite housemate.

Responding to the now deleted posts, Trish wrote in a statement shared on her Instagram page: “I’m aware that some very concerning old tweets of mine have re-surfaced, and I would like to sincerely apologise for the harmful stereotypes I perpetuated and the pain I have caused to the marginalised communities and groups of people mentioned.

“There are no excuses for the ignorance that I showed and I am deeply disappointed, embarrassed and ashamed that I once made such comments. I have come a very long way since by educating myself and being educated by others on the impact and harm those views cause.”

She added: “It is part of the reason why I am so passionate about standing up for others and holding myself to a high standard of responsibility and accountability for my actions.

“I appreciate the support you’ve all given me on the show and I understand you feel disappointed. I know apologies can seem convenient but I mean it from the bottom of my heart: I am truly sorry. I hope it is possible for you to offer me grace and believe people can change.”

Trish concluded: “I am committed to being the person I am now, the person you have known my as – someone who speaks up, stands for what they believe in and always open to growth and accountability, Love Trish”.

Meanwhile ITV have said that Trish will no longer be appearing on spin-off show Big Brother: Late & Live as expected.

A spokesperson for Big Brother said (via the Daily Mirror): “This weekend, we have been made aware of concerning historical tweets.

“We are currently looking into why they were not identified by the independent supplier we engage to review the digital footprint of potential Housemates as part of our pre-checks.”

Big Brother continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.