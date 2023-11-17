tellymix
First look at the third round of The Voice UK 2023 auditions

By Kayleigh Jade | Published
The Voice UK 2023 Episode 3 auditions
Here’s a first look at this week’s The Voice UK 2023 as blind auditions continue on Saturday.

This weekend sees the third set of try outs for the latest season.

It’s the twelfth series of the show and this year with four spinning red chairs ready to be turned.

Olly Murs, Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Anne-Marie all return as coaches with their teams quickly filling up.

Budding performers come and sing their hearts out in a attempt to get the coaches hitting their buzzers, hoping to win a spot in the next round in order to get at least one spin.

Ultimately, the viewers will decide who will win and take home the top prize of a record deal, £50,000 in cash and a luxury holiday.

Meet tonight’s contestants on The Voice UK below…

Kurtis Joinson

Kurtis Joinson
The Voice UK: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX
Pictured: Kurtis Joinson ©ITV

 

Marta Spizhenko

Marta Spizhenko
The Voice UK: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Marta Spizhenko ©ITV

 

Nia Ekanem

Nia Ekanem
The Voice UK: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Nia Ekanem ©ITV

 

Fatt Butcher

Fatt Butcher
The Voice UK: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Fatt Butcher ©ITV

 

Petebox

Petebox
The Voice UK: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Petebox ©ITV

 

Mariama Goodman

Mariama Goodman
The Voice UK: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Mariama Goodman ©ITV

 

Gwannty

Gwannty
The Voice UK: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Gwannty ©ITV

 

AV4C

AV4C
The Voice UK: SR7: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: AV4C ©ITV

 

The Voice UK 2023 airs on Saturday night, 18 November, at 8PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

