First look at the third round of The Voice UK 2023 auditions

Here’s a first look at this week’s The Voice UK 2023 as blind auditions continue on Saturday.
This weekend sees the third set of try outs for the latest season.
It’s the twelfth series of the show and this year with four spinning red chairs ready to be turned.
Olly Murs, Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Anne-Marie all return as coaches with their teams quickly filling up.
Budding performers come and sing their hearts out in a attempt to get the coaches hitting their buzzers, hoping to win a spot in the next round in order to get at least one spin.
Ultimately, the viewers will decide who will win and take home the top prize of a record deal, £50,000 in cash and a luxury holiday.
Meet tonight’s contestants on The Voice UK below…
Kurtis Joinson
Marta Spizhenko
Nia Ekanem
Fatt Butcher
Petebox
Mariama Goodman
Gwannty
AV4C
The Voice UK 2023 airs on Saturday night, 18 November, at 8PM on ITV1 and ITVX.