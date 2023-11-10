Tonight's Big Brother 2023 spoilers from latest episode (10 November)

Here’s a full spoiler-filled look at tonight’s latest Big Brother highlights.

After a week of tension, this evening sees Chanelle approach Trish to try and clear the air between them.

Chanelle says: “Obviously you’ve been chatting to everyone else in the house and ignoring me, giving me the cold shoulder.”

Trish replies: “I wouldn’t have called it the cold shoulder. For me, it was like ‘ok I don’t need to make an effort with everybody anymore’ and I also don’t want to feel like I’m connecting with people who do not like me.”

Trish adds: “The reason why you probably felt the brunt of it the strongest, for me hearing that, was very much it can only be aimed at me.”

Chanelle later says: “Please don’t think that me not saying nothing or just going about my day as if I don’t care. Underneath the make-up, I have been breaking my heart over in the diary room and in bed.”

Elsewhere tonight, Big Brother assembles the housemates in the lounge for an exciting task. Big Brother announced, “Housemates. Why did the chicken cross the road? To avoid being caught by the fox.”

Big Brother then revealed: “Today, you will all take a trip to Big Brother’s Big Barn in a task called Cluckin’ Hell. Matty and Noky, you have been chosen to be foxes. The rest of you are Big Brother’s cluckin’ chickens.”

Dressed in their chicken and fox costumes, the housemates made their way to the Big Barn. In this game, Matty and Noky, as foxes, must try to capture the chickens, who must cleverly dodge capture.

If Matty and Noky manage to catch all the chickens, they’ll be rewarded with a peri peri chicken takeaway. However, if any chickens remain uncaptured when time runs out, those chickens will claim the tasty takeaway prize.

Who will reign supreme during today’s challenge?

Finally tonight, it’s the next eviction of the series and tonight TWO housemates will say goodbye to the Big Brother house.

Chanelle, Jenkin, Olivia, Noky and Trish all face the public vote. Who goes? You decide.

Voting for this week’s eviction is open exclusively via the Big Brother app, with viewers being asked to vote for the housemate they wish to evict from the house.

Big Brother airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.