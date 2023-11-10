Here’s a look at who’s favourite to be evicted on Big Brother 2023 tonight as another double eviction looms.

Jenkin, Trish, Noky, Chanelle and Olivia all face the public vote in tonight’s live show.

And the housemates are currently unaware that yet again TWO of them will be heading home in the second double eviction of the series.

Who will be evicted?

According to the latest odds, Chanelle is the odds-on favourite to be next out following a controversial few days in the house.

As for who will join her, Jenkin is the current tip to be second out but it’s close between him and Trish – despite also recently being made a favourite to win.

Sam Boswell, spokesperson of BetVictor, said today: “It’s a double eviction tomorrow, and Chanelle is leading the market to be the next evicted. She comes in at 2/5.

“Her odds have really drifted as she was the second favourite to win in the first couple of weeks, but now she’s not so popular with punters. Her immunity was revoked, and now she’s at risk!”

Boswell continued: “Second favourite to go is Jenkin at 4/1. He hasn’t been the most exciting housemate throughout the series, so it doesn’t surprise me that he’s backed to go tomorrow.

“Elsewhere in the market, Trish is 6/1, Olivia is 12/1 and Noky 30/1.”

Meanwhile, looking ahead to the grand final next week and Yinrun continues as the tip to take home the title – and the £100,000 prize money.

Boswell shared: “In the winners’ market, Yinrun is the favourite at 6/4. She has been the frontrunner in this market since the start. She has effortlessly provided the laughs.

“The nation has fallen in love with her innocence and sense of humour; could she go all the way?”

Big Brother continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX. The live eviction airs this Friday as hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best boot out two more housemates.