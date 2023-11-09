Big Brother's Matty and Jordan in yet more 'love triangle' drama

Matty and Jordan butt heads again in tonight’s Big Brother.

In yet more drama for the pair, in this evening’s episode Matty and Jordan are seen struggling to make their newly established friendship work.

Sitting outside with Henry, Jordan attempts to tease Matty over his complaints that Jordan ignored him for two days after observing Henry and Matty engage in a long conversation about him.

“Oh, ‘I can’t believe you didn’t sit in the chair next to me, ahhh!’” said Jordan, mimicking Matty’s concerns.

Matty retorts: “I can’t believe you ignored everyone for two days and detached because you were so scared of your romantic feelings for me!”

Jordan immediately responds: “Oh, shut up!”

After Jordan denies he held romantic feelings, Matty states: “You started it, Jordan.”

“Yeah, but I didn’t go beneath the belt,” Jordan responds. “Don’t even talk to me Matty.”

“Awkward…” Henry chimes in.

“Well, here we go, two days of spikiness, I’m going to hold in for the ride now,” Matty sighs.

“No, no, don’t start assuming things. There’s not going to be any spikiness, I’ll just be cordial because I’m the bigger person,” Jordan responds, much to Henry’s amusement.

Later, Jordan and Matty try to talk things out in a private chat away from the other housemates in the bathroom.

Will this pair every manage to peacefully coexist?

Big Brother continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, following days of house-dividing drama since Paul’s eviction, Olivia has decided the time has come to clear the air with Trish.

Plus, there’s all the fallout from yesterday’s nominations which has left Olivia, Trish, Noky, Jenkin and Chanelle all facing the public vote.

The group are currently unaware another two housemates will be heading home in a double eviction on Friday night ahead of next week’s grand final.