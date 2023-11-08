First celebs confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing live tour 2024

The first celebs have been confirmed for the 2024 Strictly Come Dancing live tour.

Those appearing in the upcoming live shows are former Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach; legendary award-winning broadcaster Angela Rippon; and Bad Education and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie actor and singer Layton Williams.

The trio will don their dancing shoes in January and take to the road dazzling arena audiences up and down the country. View tour venues and book tickets here.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Ellie Leach said: “I said before that appearing on Strictly was a dream come true and now, I will get to be on the tour as well! I can’t wait for January to experience it all over again – it’s going to be a blast!”.

Angela Rippon enthused: “Having really challenged myself on the TV show over the last seven weeks, it’s going to be wonderful to continue the Strictly magic on the tour next year. From hosting Come Dancing to performing for over 10,000 people at The O2 – I really will have completed the ultimate Strictly journey!”

Layton Williams added: “The Strictly tour means more sequins – lots and lots of sequins! I couldn’t think of a better way to end this fab experience. I can’t wait to dance in arenas across the country and meet all the fans that have supported my journey.”

Further celebs on the cast and professionals taking part in the Strictly live tour are to be announced.

Strictly legends Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will return to their judging seats with tour host, It Takes Two’s Janette Manrara.

Craig, who is also directing the show, said: “What better way to start the new year than with the Strictly Live Tour! It’s going to be gorgeous to be back on the road with Shirley, Anton, and Janette. Joining us to entertain you all will be an A-MAZ-ING line-up of celebrities and professional dancers from this year’s series.”