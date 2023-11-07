Big Brother spoilers! Tears as friends and family enter the house

Emotions run high on tonight’s Big Brother as friends and family enter the house.

In this evening’s show, housemates are rudely woken by Big Brother who instructs them to gather in the living room immediately.

Big Brother then announces: “Housemates. Over the past few hours Big Brother has been made aware of a series of security breaches. In order to keep safe, Big Brother has installed a safe zone in the living room and a security hut at the perimeter of the house.

“In a moment Big Brother will run through some new instated security protocols. If all housemates follow these protocols you will win a luxury shopping budget. If you do not follow the protocols, your economy budget will be downgraded to basic rations.”

Big Brother adds: “Over the next few hours Housemates will be paired up and take it in turns to complete a shift in the security hut. Throughout the day intruders will attempt to break into the Big Brother house and hack the Big Brother mainframe.”

Finally, Big Brother teases: “Each intruder will have a connection to a housemate.”

Intruders arrive at the Big Brother house in pairs; the housemates on shift in the security hut must decide together which intruder will be allowed access to the house, with the other being ejected from the perimeter of the house immediately.

But while intruders may try to communicate with housemates, if the housemates communicate back, or turn to face the intruder, they will fail the shopping task.

Jenkin announces: “I just want to say that if my family come here, I don’t care about the situation, I will be engaging in conversation with them.”

Later, when his mum enters the house, will he stay silent?

Other guests include Yinrun’s boyfriend, Trish’s sister, Olivia’s sister, Chanelle’s dad, Henry’s sister, Jordan’s cousin, Tom’s friend, Noky’s sister and Matty’s boyfriend.

But not all will be granted access to the house. How will some of the housemates feel as they hear from their loved ones? And how will the rest of the housemates feel about their loved ones being ejected from the house?

Big Brother airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.