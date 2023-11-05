Big Brother spoilers as new twist sees one housemate up for eviction

A birthday bash turns into a Hunger Games showdown on Big Brother tonight.

In tonight’s episode, Big Brother booms through the speakers: “Welcome to the Big Brother Hunger Games,” signalling a day of festive rivalry and intense competition.

The house has been ingeniously transformed into an arena reminiscent of the famed Hunger Games. In a twist of fate and fiction, housemates are now ‘tributes’, poised to compete against each other in a gruelling series of tasks that will test their mettle and strategy.

Today’s contest is one of high stakes: one housemate will be nominated for eviction, while another will secure immunity from the next round of elimination.

Dressed in costumes that Noky quipped would make them look like stars of a space film, the housemates split into two factions.

Making up are District A are Chanelle, Henry, Matty, Noky and Tom.

On District B are birthday boy Jenkin, alongside Jordan, Olivia, Trish, and Yinrun.

As the day unfolds, the housemates face off in challenges designed to push their dexterity, balance, risk-taking, strength, and endurance to the limit.

Who will claim immunity, and who will be left vulnerable to the public’s whim?

Meanwhile, the house is still reeling from the recent eviction of Paul and Dylan, with many housemates particularly shaken by Paul’s departure.

A distraught Olivia confided in Tom, insinuating that a conspiracy led by “those two girls” was to blame.

Trish, foreseeing another nomination, made a jest about re-wearing her eviction dresses, which drew laughter from Henry but a cold response from Tom, who was upset by what he perceived as insensitivity.

“They’re f***ing giggling right now. I can’t do this,” he snapped.

Meanwhile, Trish says to Noky: “I think they were sure the public would hate me like they don’t like me. And so I feel like I’m going to be up for nomination again.”

As alliances form and rivalries sharpen, the question remains: Can the housemates find common ground and reunify, or will the “Hunger Games” atmosphere cement the division into two distinct camps?

Big Brother airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.