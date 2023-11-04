The Voice UK 2023 RECAP! All of the blind auditions from week one

The Voice UK 2023 launched this weekend with its first set of auditions of the new season – here are all the performances.

Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Will.i.am and Anne-Marie all return to the spinning chairs for the new series this winter.

Fronted by Emma Willis, The Voice UK welcomes talented soloists, duos, trios and – for the first time this year – groups, who are all competing for a recording contract.

The public will ultimately crown the winner of The Voice UK 2023 but the first step is winning a spot on one of the four teams at the blind auditions.

The performers sing their chosen song with a live band – but can they get the coaches to hit their buttons?

Here’s a full run down of this evening’s first round of the blind auditions…

Deja Vu

Opening this weekend’s first round of blind auditions were girl group Deja Vu who performed Unholy by Kim Petras and Sam Smith (Stream/Download). The four-piece are made up of Ellé, Sophie, Tyrece and Diza who met two years ago on social media. Their performance got all four coaches to turn, with ladies choosing ‘girl power’ and joining Team Anne-Marie.

Mitchell Chambers

Next up was 29-year-old Mitchell from Lincoln who performed She Used To Be Mine from the Sara Bareilles musical Waitress (Stream/Download). Despite an incredible emotional performance, the audition shockingly got no turns from the judges.

Jerusha

27-year-old Jerusha from London was next onto the stage, singing Wish I Didn’t Miss You by Angie Stone (Stream/Download). Will, Tom and Olly all turned for the mum with Jerusha choosing to join Team Tom.

Laville

36-year-old venue manager Laville from London performed Perfect Ruin by Kwabs (Stream/Download) at his blind audition and got all four coaches to turn with with his incredible voice. After all coaches pitched, it was Will who won Laville for his team.

Yoni Shine

Next was 16-year-old student Yoni from North-West London who performed Let It Go by James Bay (Stream/Download). Despite getting the audience on side, there were sadly no turns for Yoni.

Stan Urban

79-year-old Stan Urban from Dundee got everyone going as he played the piano and sang Little Queenie by Chuck Berry (Stream/Download) at his blind audition. With the coaches dancing in their seats, Olly hit the buzzer to secure Stan for his team of performers in the next stage.

Lil Shakz

Penultimate to sing tonight was 18-year-old Lil Shakz from South London who rapped for the coaches, securing a spot on Team Anne-Marie. Will was left devastated for not turning when it was revealed Lil Shakz is the older brother of his former Voice Kids act Lil Shan Shan.

Hope Winter

Closing the first round of blind auditions on The Voice UK this weekend was 23-year-old singer-songwriter Hope Winter who performed Mirror by Madison Ryann Ward (Stream/Download). The performer from Hertfordshire, not living in London, won herself a four-chair turn with her voice and chose to join Team Olly.

The Voice UK continues Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.