Henry confronts Jordan about Matty on Big Brother

Henry confronts Jordan in tonight’s Big Brother about the situation between him and Matty.

In the past two weeks, Henry, Jordan and Matty have found themselves entangled in somewhat of a ‘love triangle’ in the house.

In tonight’s episode, Henry speaks to Big Brother in the Diary Room about his confusion about what is going on between Matty and Jordan.

Henry says: “All I know is apparently something in my heart and soul is kind of feeling some kind of way about Jordan and its horrible… but when I see that happening, annoyingly… I just feel completely… I feel s**t if I’m being honest.”

He later goes to confront Jordan.

In the bedroom, Henry speaks to Jordan and declares: “I think for the sake of both of you and everyone else, that you just sort it out… I think we all just need a bit more clarity in our lives.”

Jordan responds: “I don’t do emotions first off; I’m trying as much as I can to avoid it but then it comes back thrown in my face and it’s just like ‘go away’. I just don’t want to be involved in it, I’m not in here for that.”

Henry says: “But you are involved in it, you’re in the centre of it.”

Jordan states: “I’m gonna resolve it, it will be resolved.”

Soon the pair find themselves enjoying some alone time together as part of a new twist.

Big Brother introduces the housemates to ‘Big Brother’s Big Button’.

As soon as the sound is heard, a light will illuminate the button, signalling to the housemates that it’s their chance to press it and claim the prize Big Brother has in store. Each housemate has a single opportunity to press the button. Yet, they must heed the caution: without taking a risk, there can be no reward.

Henry strikes lucky and wins himself a dinner date with one of his fellow housemates, choosing Jordan.

