It all kicks off on Big Brother 2023 with a new arrival in the house.

In tonight’s episode, housemates are gathered on the sofa and introduced to a peculiar newcomer: ‘Big Brother’s Big Button’.

As soon as they hear the cue sound and see the button illuminate, one swift press could win them an intriguing offer from Big Brother. Yet, with the stipulation that they can only press once, the housemates are cautioned: without risk, there can be no reward.

Trish presses the button first and wins the house a surprise, but only if she answers honestly to Big Brother’s question: “Which of the housemates is the most easily led and why?”

Trish replies: “I think Tom, and I think that because he can easily change especially when he’s around Paul. Sometimes I think I get two different personalities based off the proximity of who’s around him.”

As a reward, Trish wins the house a “pet” – since she chose Tom as her answer, he becomes Big Brother’s Little Lost Sheep until further notice and will in live a sheep pen in the garden.

Paul comments to Tom: “You was a good cop-out option Tom, that’s what it is.”

Tom snaps: “Yeah that’s alright, she’s got a little gang of ‘em. She’s going Friday anyways so I don’t give a f**k.”

Back in the living room, Yinrun is comforting Trish on the sofa.

Yinrun says: “He’s just upset.”

Trish scolds: “He can go F himself.”

Yinrun tells her: “Just be prepared for the storm.”

Elsewhere tonight, Henry speaks to Big Brother in the Diary Room about his confusion about what is going on between Matty and Jordan.

He later confronts Jordan and says: “I think for the sake of both of you and everyone else, that you just sort it out… I think we all just need a bit more clarity in our lives.”

Big Brother continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

The next live eviction takes place on Friday with Dylan, Trish, Paul and Noky up for the public vote. They are currently unaware that it’ll be a double eviction with two housemates departing.