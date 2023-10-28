Big Brother live shows and final to air on ITV1

Big Brother’s future live shows are set to air on ITV1.

The new series first launched on TV across ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX at the start of this month. It has since continued nightly on ITV2 and ITVX.

It’s now been revealed that future evictions, beginning from Next Friday, as well as the Big Brother final, will all also broadcast on ITV1 from 9PM

Spin-off show Late & Live will continue on ITV2 at 10PM with live streaming from the house.

Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: AJ Odudu and Will Best. ©ITV Plc

The schedule change follows the show scoring big viewer figures for ITV2.

The launch saw Big Brother’s highest figures in the UK since 2012.

Among young adults aged 16-34, Big Brother commanded an impressive combined share of 48.7%, marking the highest launch share since the show’s Channel 4 debut in 2006.

AJ Odudu and Will Best helm the reboot together.

Last night saw Hallie become the third housemate to be evicted after facing Dylan and Trish in the public vote.

“At the end of the day it’s a game and what has to be done has to be done so I hold no bad blood. I love them all in there,” she said in her interview.

Another will leave in next Friday (3 November)’s eviction.

The final is scheduled for Friday, 17 November.

A remaining thirteen housemates now inhabit the most renowned reality TV abode for a potential further three weeks.

The legendary Big Brother residence, now sporting a modern redesign, stands ready for this revamped version of the show. Ingenious challenges, suspenseful nominations, and live evictions make a comeback, with the audience having a pivotal role in voting and ultimately crowning the victor, who will claim a transformative cash reward.

Big Brother continues Sunday night at 9PM on ITV2.