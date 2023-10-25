Tonight’s Big Brother UK highlights sees the third round of nominations.

In this evening’s show the housemates gather in the living room gearing up for the weekly eviction selections.

In turn, Big Brother invites each member into the Diary Room, where they choose two other housemates for possible departure.

Submitting his choice, Matty shares: “I still find her to be quite loud and sometimes she has disproportionate responses to minor inconveniences.”

Similarly, during his selection process, Dylan expresses: “When it came to the Foul Fast Food challenge, I felt that she was taking more time to talk about it than to actually do the challenge whereas everyone else just got on with it.”

After all choices have been made, Big Brother announces: “Housemates. The rules regarding the discussion of nominations were clearly explained to you. Today at 1:18pm, this rule was broken by one of you. Both of their nominations have been revoked and they will also go to jail.”

Subsequently, Big Brother discloses: “The housemate that broke the rule is Yinrun.”

Confronting the group, Yinrun admits: “I feel very sorry because it might be a punishment for all housemates. I still say it because I was so nervous today and I don’t know who to choose. I apologise – sorry everyone.”

Big Brother then announces the names of the THREE housemates at risk in this week’s eviction. What will be the reaction of those on the chopping block?

Meanwhile, after violating the rules, Yinrun dons an orange jumpsuit and proceeds to the garden to serve her time in jail

Shattered by the implications of her misstep on this week’s nominations, she turns to Trish and Matty for consolation.

Trish reassures her: “It’s just a bit of jail time…. Yinrun, you’re good. Try not to go into despair or guilt.”

After spending several hours in jail, the housemates begin to protest for her release shouting: “Free Yinrun!”

Big Brother airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.