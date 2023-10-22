Big Brother's Kerry in tears over eviction night chants

Kerry is left in tears in the Diary Room on Big Brother tonight after those eviction night charts.

Friday night saw Zak and Henry face the latest public vote and it was Zak who was given the boot.

During the live show, the crowd were heard chanting ‘Get Kerry Out’ and this evening’s highlights sees the housemates react to what they heard.

Emotionally shaken by the crowd’s response, Kerry finds solace in the Diary Room, sharing her feelings with Big Brother.

“I don’t really know what to do now,” she begins. “They were chanting Get Kerry Out and it sounded like there was about 50,000 people.

“It just felt a bit rubbish and you think, oh god, what’s my son going through? What’s my family going through?”

Kerry reflects on whether her previous remarks about Zak may have contributed to the audience’s sentiments.

“If there’s anyone out there that’s a big Zak fan, they’re not going to be very happy with me. So I’m hoping it’s that,” she tells Big Brother.

Kerry concludes, through tears: “It’s really tough.”

Elsewhere, Jenkin and Tom discuss the crowd’s chants in the garden with Jenkin commenting: “You don’t want to listen to the crowd, you want to create your own judgement but then you have to sit back and think…”

“I’m not going to change my opinion, I like Kerry,” Tom responds. “I do think she over exaggerates a lot of the time, her reactions and responses to things because she’s obviously been watching this show for years.”

Meanwhile tonight, Big Brother assigns Trish the role of chairperson and asks her to establish the agenda for an upcoming house meeting. As the housemates assemble around the dining table, Trish informs them that they will be addressing topics such as food, authenticity, and consideration.

In the meantime, it’s evident that Matty and Jordan’s friendship is strengthening, as they engage in playful and seemingly flirtatious playfighting.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.