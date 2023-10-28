Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is back live tonight and here’s all you need to know!

The creepiest event in the Strictly Come Dancing calendar is back tonight, with Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman hosting this year’s Halloween Special.

The remaining couples will showcase both fierce and fun routines, hoping to cast the most enchanting spell of the evening to impress the judges.

The leaderboard has been mysteriously shifting every week, keeping everyone on their toes in the competition. Who will rise to the top spot tonight?

Current Strictly Come Dancing line up

Ten celebrities currently remain in the competition for Halloween week.

Names left on the Strictly Come Dancing line up include tennis star Annabel Croft, presenter Zara McDermott, journalist and broadcaster Angela Rippon, The One Show presenter Angela Scanlon, musical theatre star Layton Williams, radio presenter and newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

Completing this year’s line up are EastEnders star Bobby Brazier, actor Nigel Harman, soap star Adam Thomas and soap actress Ellie Leach.

However actress Amanda Abington has withdrawn from the competition after missing last week’s show.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing dances and songs – Week 6 (Halloween)

In no particular performance order, here’s a full list of tonight’s songs and dance styles:

Adam and Luba: American Smooth to Magic Moments by Perry Como – Stream/Download

Bobby and Dianne: Cha Cha to Come-On-A-My-House by Della Reese – Stream/Download

Nigel and Katya: Cha Cha to I Was Made For Lovin’ You by KISS – Stream/Download

Layton and Nikita: Tango to Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo – Stream/Download

Annabel and Johannes: Tango to Need You Tonight by INXS – Stream/Download

Ellie and Vito: Salsa to Murder On The Dancefloor by Sophie Ellis-Bextor – Stream/Download

Zara and Graziano: Charleston to Jeepers Creepers by Al Donahue and his Orchestra – Stream/Download

Krishnan and Lauren: Viennese Waltz to Kiss From A Rose by Seal – Stream/Download

Angela R and Kai: Charleston to Murder She Wrote (TV Theme) – Stream/Download

Angela S and Carlos: Paso Doble to BLACK swan SWAN lake by District 78 – Stream/Download

What time is the show on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight on Saturday, 28 October at 6:40PM

The show will be back tomorrow, Sunday at the later time of 7:20PM with the latest results show of Strictly Come Dancing as the fifth couple who will be leaving the competition is revealed.

The results show kicks off with a captivating routine inspired by Wednesday Addams, featuring the talented Strictly professionals. Additionally, the legendary Rick Astley will grace the stage with a mesmerizing music performance.

As always, episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.